Interior Minister calls for doubling efforts to dismantle “criminal gangs”

The Libyan Interior Minister, Khalid Mazen, called on all security apparatuses to double their efforts to exact security and dismantle criminal gangs for the safety of the people.

Mazen added in a meeting on Wednesday in Tripoli, in the presence of leaderships of security and military apparatuses under the ministry and Presidential Council, that trust must prevail in security work with an exchange of information for security and stability. He also heard the issues and hindrances facing the apparatuses.

The Head of Criminal Investigation Apparatus said at the meeting that there had been remarkable improvement in security as crime rates dropped in the month of Ramadan.