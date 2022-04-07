Turkey discusses returning to complete suspended projects in Libya

Turkish Ambassador to Libya, Kenan Yilmaz, yesterday met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL), Weam Al-Abdali, and discussed the return of Turkish companies working in the energy field to complete suspended projects in Libya.

A statement issued by GECOL said the two sides discussed cooperation in the energy field, supporting the General Electricity Company and the Turkish companies returning to Libya to complete the suspended projects.

Al-Abdali urged the Turkish companies operating in Libya to increase the pace of work and expedite the completion of contracted projects and overcome the difficulties they face.

On Monday, Yilmaz discussed with the head of the Libyan Audit Bureau Khaled Shakshak the obstacles facing Turkish companies in Libya and ways to solve them.

Public Turkish companies have been implementing a number of projects in the fields of energy and construction in Libya, some of which have stopped due to the unstable security situation in the country.