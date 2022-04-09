HoR forms 12-member committee to review draft constitution

House of Representatives (HoR) Speaker Ageela Saleh issued a decision today naming a 12-member dialogue committee to review the articles and controversial points and make the necessary amendments to the draft constitution submitted by the Constitutional Drafting Assembly.

The decision prescribed that the committee abide by the 12th constitutional amendment approved by the HoR in agreement with the High State Council (HSC), and to observe the dates specified in this amendment to accomplish its tasks.

The resolution prohibited the committee from arranging any obligation outside its mission specified exclusively in the resolution, with obliging it to present the results of its work to the HoR in the event of disagreement in form or purpose with the provisions of the 12th constitutional amendment.

HSC formed committee

It is worth noting that the HSC had previously formed a 12-member committee to participate in the Libyan consultations supervised by the UNSMIL, which aims to agree on a constitutional base for elections and amend electoral laws.

UNSMIL had already held a consultative meeting of the HSC’s 12-member committee – but the HoR had failed to nominate its members, and hence did not attend.