Bashagha calls for restraint amid recent escalation

Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha called on members of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee to exercise restrain, and avoid getting drawn into “deliberate political and military provocation” by outgoing premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

This comes after five members of the committee, who represent the side of the Libyan National Army (LNA), demanded yesterday drastic measures with the goal of enforcing a blockade on Dbeibeh, whom they accused of corruption and violation the political agreement.

They called on on Khalifa Haftar, LNA leader, to shut down oil exports, close coastal road linking the western and eastern regions of Libya, halt domestic flights between the two regions and cease all cooperation with Dbeibeh’s government.

In a statement on Saturday, Bashagha’s government invited Libyan parties “not to be drawn into the political and military escalation desired by the outgoing government, which seeks to adopt provocative policies”.

Bashagha accused Dbeibeh of “wasting public money, which was used only for personal and political interests and abusing oil revenues in a form of corruption”.

Bashagha also reiterated that his government would soon enter the Libyan capital Tripoli “peacefully”.

