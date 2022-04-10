Hafter’s representatives in the 5+5 Joint Military Commission announce suspension of their participation in the commission, call for closing oil, coastal road and cutting cooperation with GNU

In what looks like the dangerous unravelling of the 23 October 2020 Ceasefire Agreement, which has been the bedrock of the relative peace and stability in Libya since, Khalifa Hafter’s five representatives in the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) announced yesterday the suspension of their participation in the JMC until their demands are met.

The JMC has been instrumental in the holding of the ceasefire agreement and the subsequent peace after the end of Hafter’s unsuccessful war on Tripoli.

Hafter’s JMC representatives made four alarming demands of Hafter:

Stop the export of oil Close the coastal road linking eastern and western Libya Stop all aspects of cooperation with the Tripoli-based Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba Caretaker Government of National Unity and its components Stop operating flights between east and west Libya

They accused Aldabaiba of practices that contradict the political agreement and a flagrant violation of human rights in accordance with international and national standards and covenants.

They also accused Aldabaiba of ignoring the important national role that the (Hafter-led eastern-based) armed forces have achieved in combating terrorism and guarding oil fields, which are the main source of sustenance for Libyans and their role in the protection of the borders of the Libyan state, which were a hotbed for organized criminal gangs.

This comment alludes to the fact that Hafter’s armed forces have not been paid by Aldabaiba. The Aldabaiba government insists that Hafter’s armed forces personnel are identified individually through their unique National ID Numbers and get paid directly from the state. Hafter wants a lump sum transferred to his administration to distribute. As a result Hafter’s army has not been paid.

Moreover, the Hafter JMC members noted that these illegal actions of the Aldabaiba government happened in full view of the United Nations, its Mission and the international community, which did not move a finger in the face of these developments and this dangerous slide.