Tuesday , 12 April 2022
Home / Normal / 21 presidential candidates call on PC to declare state of emergency and choose mini-government

21 presidential candidates call on PC to declare state of emergency and choose mini-government

11/04/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

Twenty-one Libyan candidates for the presidential elections called on the Presidential Council (PC) to declare a state of emergency and intervene to address the current political impasse.

The candidates demanded in a statement to give each of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of State (HCS) 30 days, in order to agree on choosing a mini-election government to run the country within six months.

They declared their support for the efforts of the Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephanie Williams, to coordinate with the Presidential Council to prepare a constitutional basis on which to hold simultaneous parliamentary and presidential elections.

The candidates stressed on the Presidential Council to deal with the political impasse by resorting to the requirements of the state of necessity to address the situation that threatens national security and the country’s unity and stability.

They also called on the Presidential Council to consider HoR and HCS on a legislative leave that extends until the election of the new House of Representatives, with the selection of a mini-election government until the completion of the parliamentary and presidential elections.

The candidates added that the Presidential Council would assume all powers during the state of emergency, without prejudice to the independence of the judiciary.

Political Transition
Head of StatePolitical Parties and Groups
All

Check Also

Dbeibah calls on JMC 5 + 5 to stay out of politics

In his capacity as Minister of Defense, the Prime Minister of the Government of National …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved