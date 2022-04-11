Brigade 444 frees 195 people kidnapped by “criminal gang”

Brigade 444 of the Government of National Unity freed Sunday 195 people, including 23 women and two children, from the grip of a criminal gang in Bani Walid city in central Libya.

The Brigade said the leader of the gang, Aseel Ashneshih, was apprehended with eight other gang members of different nationalities, adding that they had been holding the abducted persons in demand for ransom.

The freed persons were from Egypt, Sudan, Niger, Nigeria, Eritrea, and Ethiopia, the Brigade said, adding that they had been tortured, starved and raped. It also reiterated that they would receive the necessary medical care at Tikbali Camp in south Tripoli.