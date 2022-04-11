Haftar requests US court to postpone his interrogation

The lawyer of Khalifa Haftar who is being sued in US courts for allegedly committing human rights abuses in Libya has requested to postpone his client’s interrogation sessions until May 9, due to his inability to undergo investigation, according to the head of the Libyan-American Coalition, Issam Omeish.

Omeish explained on his Facebook account that Haftar’s counsel asked the plaintiffs’ attorney to postpone the interrogation session until May 9 because his client was fasting.

Earlier this month, the US district court of Virginia notified Khalifa Haftar of the need to attend hearings scheduled for April 25 in the cases lodged against him by Libyan families in the US.