Tuesday , 12 April 2022
Home / Normal / LNA denies shutting Libya’s oil fields

LNA denies shutting Libya’s oil fields

11/04/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

The Libyan National Army (LNA) denied reports about the gradual closure of the country’s oil fields, ports and gas pipelines.

This came after the eastern Libyan members of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee called on LNA leader Khalifa Haftar to close the road linking eastern and western Libya, shut off oil exports and halt all cooperation with the Tripoli-based government.

The LNA’s military spokesman, Ahmad al-Mismari dismissed the reports as “baseless”.

Libya’s 5+5 JMC wants to stop oil exports and halt domestic flights

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
Army
All

Check Also

Dbeibah calls on JMC 5 + 5 to stay out of politics

In his capacity as Minister of Defense, the Prime Minister of the Government of National …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved