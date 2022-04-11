LNA denies shutting Libya’s oil fields

The Libyan National Army (LNA) denied reports about the gradual closure of the country’s oil fields, ports and gas pipelines.

This came after the eastern Libyan members of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee called on LNA leader Khalifa Haftar to close the road linking eastern and western Libya, shut off oil exports and halt all cooperation with the Tripoli-based government.

The LNA’s military spokesman, Ahmad al-Mismari dismissed the reports as “baseless”.

