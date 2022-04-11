MPs bloc: Saleh is committing grave breaches with his single-handed decisions

A coalition of Parliament members who formed the “MPs bloc against extension” has voiced their rejection of Parliament Speaker Aqila Saleh’s “unilateral” decision regarding the formation of the drafting committee of the constitutional rule and his inclusion of advisers to the committee from outside parliament.

The bloc consists of members of the House of Representatives (HoR) who reject the continued extension of the HoR mandate and call for holding parliamentary elections as soon as possible.

In a statement on Sunday, the group said that what Saleh did was a grave violation of the principles of parliamentary sovereignty.

They urged the Joint Military Committee (JMC) to continue its focus on security tasks and avoid engaging in political conflicts.

The members also called on the UN Special Adviser on Libya Stephanie Williams, to respect Libyan laws and principles of transparency.

“We renew our call for Stephanie Williams to respect Libyan laws and principles of transparency that underpin democracy since it has become clear that the number of deputies supporting the recent move of the Parliament Speaker and the extension of the HoR’s mandate did not exceed 76 deputies out of 174,” the statement read.

The bloc had announced its rejection of the 12th constitutional amendment approved by the HoR and all the measures that followed, most notably the appointment of Fathi Bashagha as head of a new government.