Dbeibah calls on JMC 5 + 5 to stay out of politics

In his capacity as Minister of Defense, the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, has met with Chief of General Staff Mohammed Al-Haddad, and members of the Joint Military Commission 5 + 5 (JMC) for the western region.

Dbeibah called on the JMC members to stay away from “political rivalries”, indicating that the work of the JMC is technical one far from politics, praising the work accomplished by it during the past period.

For his part, Al-Haddad stressed that the role of the JMC is clear and detailed, and has nothing to do with the political issue, confirming that the JMC will continue to perform its work in accordance with the tasks assigned to it.

