Libya: West-based 5+5 JMC members reject getting into politics

12/04/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) members from west Libya rejected being part of political discourse and conflict of different parties, saying this would only take Libya back to square one.

The members reiterated keenness to keep the achievements the JMC had attained, including reopening roads, resuming flights and reopening oil fields, adding that the JMC cannot be the one to call for closing the only revenue source for Libyans.

The JMC said the ceasefire agreement it had signed in Geneva provided stability and calm across Libya, adding that its role is just technical not political.

The members met Monday separately with the Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and Presidential Council’s Deputy Head, Abdullah Al-Lafi, stressing the need for staying away from political polarization.

The five members representing Haftar’s forces within the JMC suspended Saturday their participation at the JMC meetings, severed ties with the GNU, and demanded a blockade on oil exports from Libya and a shutdown of the coastal road. The members of the 5+5 JMC also called for stopping flights between east and west Libya.

