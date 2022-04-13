UN Adviser briefs civil society coalition on her mediation between HoR and HCS

UN Special Adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said she had an online meeting with members of the Tadamon Coalition, a newly-formed network of 25 Libyan civil society organizations and women leaders representing ethnic and regional constituencies in Libya and mainly working on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Williams briefed them on her latest mediation efforts between the High Council of State (HCS) and the House of Representatives (HoR) to agree on a constitutional basis that would lead to the holding of inclusive, fair and credible elections at the earliest opportunity, as she said in a tweeted on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Tadamon Coalition representatives shared their concerns about the state of Libya today, as well as their expectations and hopes for the future. Specifically, they view the holding of elections on a sound constitutional basis as the way forward, according to Williams.

“We also discussed the importance of ensuring that women’s voices are adequately reflected in national-level decision making, as well as being better supported in communicating with various Libyan institutions to discuss and secure greater women’s participation in elections,” UN Adviser added.