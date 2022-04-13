UNSMIL Statement on the launch of the United Nations-facilitated Joint HOR/HCS Committee meeting in Cairo

Under the auspices of the United Nations, the Special Advisor to the Secretary-General (SASG) on Libya, Ms. Stephanie Williams, launched today in Cairo the consultations of the Joint Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of State (HCS) to determine the constitutional basis for fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive elections.

SASG Williams said in her opening remarks, “It is the belief of the Libyan public that the ultimate solution to the issues that continue to plague Libya is through elections, held on a solid constitutional basis and electoral framework that provides the guardrails for an electoral process which clearly defines milestones and timelines going forward.”

She added addressing the delegates from both chambers, “You have a critical role to play in making your voice heard in support of your 2.8 million fellow Libyan citizens who have registered to vote.”

SASG Williams also expressed her gratitude for the generous support of the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt for hosting this current round of dialogue between the two Chambers and for supporting the United Nations’ efforts to ensure a stable future for Libya.

On 3 March 2022, SASG Williams announced an initiative to form a joint committee from HoR and HCS to agree on a firm constitutional basis to hold national elections as soon as possible, aspired by the 2.8 million Libyans who registered to vote to democratically elect those who represent them.