WHO Libya publishes 2021 Annual Report

On 4 April, World Health Organization (WHO) Libya Country Office published its 2021 Annual Report. The report covers Libya’s response to Covid-19, migrants in need of humanitarian health assistance, and the status of health care services and Libya’s workforce.

It references the collaboration with the Government of National Unity’s (GNU) Ministry of Health to prepare Libya’s National Human Resources for Health Strategic Plan for the next eight years. The strategy sets out Libya’s plan to establish a high-quality, skilled health workforce, distributed equitably across all levels of the health system and all geographical areas, by the year 2030. However, the report cautions that continuing governance vacuum, high levels of corruption and the absence of an approved health budget still hamper the implementation of reforms to rehabilitate the health system, improve accountability and repair damaged health infrastructure.

Read the report here.