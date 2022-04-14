Consultations on constitutional basis between Libyan HoR and HCS continue in Cairo

Consultations of the joint committee constituted by the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of State (HCS) began Thursday for the second day for defining a consensual constitutional basis for holding national elections in Libya.

The consultations are being held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, under the auspices of the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Libya, Stephanie Williams.

Stephanie Williams said on Wednesday that the entire Libyan people believe that the final solution to the issues afflicting Libya comes through elections that are held on a solid constitutional basis and an electoral framework that protects the electoral process.

Williams added that the role of the joint committee of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State is crucial in getting their voices heard in support of the 2.8 million people in Libya who registered to vote in the elections and choose who represents them.