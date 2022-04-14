Dbeibeh announces national oil and gas development plan

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh announced on Wednesday the launch of a national plan for the development of the oil and gas sector.

“We are working to increase oil production to 1.4 million barrels this year, the oil sector has suffered from many difficulties over the past decade,” said Dbeibeh.

“Our government carries out its work in implementing national legitimacy and on a constitutional and legal basis,” he added. “We are a government of unity and peace, not a government of division and discord”.

Dbeibeh also announced the enactment of Resolution 154 of 2022 concerning the formation of a specialized committee on the conditions of the oil sector, which is tasked with facing the difficulties that hinder increase of production to reach 1.4 million barrels during this year.