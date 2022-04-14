Thursday , 14 April 2022
Home / Normal / Dbeibeh announces national oil and gas development plan

Dbeibeh announces national oil and gas development plan

14/04/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh announced on Wednesday the launch of a national plan for the development of the oil and gas sector.

“We are working to increase oil production to 1.4 million barrels this year, the oil sector has suffered from many difficulties over the past decade,” said Dbeibeh.

“Our government carries out its work in implementing national legitimacy and on a constitutional and legal basis,” he added. “We are a government of unity and peace, not a government of division and discord”.

Dbeibeh also announced the enactment of Resolution 154 of 2022 concerning the formation of a specialized committee on the conditions of the oil sector, which is tasked with facing the difficulties that hinder increase of production to reach 1.4 million barrels during this year.

Natural Resources Governance
Executive AuthoritiesPrime Minister
All

Check Also

HoR forms committee to amend controversial articles in draft constitution, spokesman says

The Spokesman of the House of Representatives (HoR), Abdullah Bliheq, has stated that the HoR …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved