HoR forms committee to amend controversial articles in draft constitution, spokesman says

The Spokesman of the House of Representatives (HoR), Abdullah Bliheq, has stated that the HoR formed a committee, based on the 12th constitutional amendment approved by the HoR last February, to amend controversial articles in the draft constitution submitted by the Constitution Drafting Assembly.

The HoR’s committee is authorized, according to its founding decision, to make the necessary amendments in the draft constitution only and to discuss the controversial points in the constitution, Bliheq added.

The meetings of the committees of the HoR and the High Council of State (HCS) started on Wednesday in Cairo amid different views. The Committee of the HCS says that it will discuss finding a constitutional basis for elections, while the HoR’s committee says that it will only discuss matters related to amending controversial articles in the draft constitution.