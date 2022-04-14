UN welcomes release of arbitrarily detained Libyans

The U.N. Mission in Libya welcomed on Thursday the release of three Libyan public figures who were illegally detained for prolonged periods.

Faisal Gherghab, former head of the Libyan Post Telecom and Info Technology Company, Mohammad al-Qiblawi, head of the General Union of Libya Students, and Mansour Atti, head of the Libyan Red Crescent Society in Ajdabiya have been released from detention recently.

“We call for the immediate release of all individuals who are arbitrarily detained,” the U.N. Mission said. “All arrests and detentions must be based on the rule of law, in line with Libya’s human rights obligations.”