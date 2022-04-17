Group vow to keep Zueitina oil port closed until handing over power to Bashagha

Monday , 18 April 2022
17/04/2022 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

A group of citizens claiming to represent the Zueitina oil district community announced Saturday the suspension of oil production and exports from the Zueitina oil port and its fields, vowing to keep it closed until Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah hands over power to Fathi Bashagha, the prime minister-designate by the eastern-based House of Representatives.

The group read a statement circulated online calling for the dismissal of the head of the National Oil Corporation, Mustafa Sanalla, and for “correcting the legal status” of the corporation away from political disputes, accusing Sanalla of committing a crime by transferring the oil revenues to the Dbeibah government in violation of the HoR’s decisions.

Last week, members of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee from the eastern region announced the suspension of their work in the committee, calling for the closure of oil fields and halting exports operations until the handover of power to Bashagha.

