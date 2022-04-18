Candidates for presidential and parliamentary elections consider establishing unified group against vote delay

Candidates for the presidential elections in Libya held a meeting Saturday in Tripoli with a number of candidates for the House of Representatives’ elections to discuss the latest developments the presidential and parliamentary electoral process.

According to a statement of sources participating in the meeting, speaking to the Libyan News Agency, the meeting focused on clarifying the last statement of a number of presidential candidates, in which they demanded the Presidential Council declare a state of emergency and intervene to address the current political impasse by forming a mini-election government for six months.

The sources indicated that the position of the presidential candidates regarding stopping the electoral process under the pretext of unknown force majeure was discussed, in addition to how to address the political deadlock, which was welcomed and applauded by the parliamentary candidates.

According to the sources, the candidates for the upcoming House of Representatives’ elections confirmed their support for the previous statement and promised to issue a similar stance emphasizing holding on to the electoral process as the only way out of the political crisis in the country, and their rejection of any postponement.

The sources indicated that the meeting saw considering a proposal to establish a joint group of presidential and parliamentary candidates, syndicates’ members and civil society groups, as well as some House of Representatives’ and High Council of State members who reject attempts to extend for those two chambers .

21 candidates for the presidential elections called on April 10 on the Presidential Council to declare a state of emergency and address the current political impasse that threatens the country’s unity after giving an ultimatum to both the House of Representatives and the High Council of State for 30 days.