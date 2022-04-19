Dbeibah vows to take steps against closure of oil fields

The government will take deterrent steps against tampering with the wealth of the Libyan people, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has warned from Algeria, which he is currently visiting to discuss economic cooperation.

Dbeibah’s remarks came in response to the closure of several oil fields by local groups during the past few days, who vowed to block the oil sites until a government appointed by the east-based parliament takes office in Tripoli.

“The sovereignty of Libya is a legitimate and international decision, said Dbeibah,” disclosing that he discussed with the Algerian president several files, the most important of which is future elections in Libya.

PM Dbeibah briefed President Tebboune on his government’s concept regarding the electoral process and presented his plan ‘to return the trust to the people, highlighting the crucial and hoped-for Algerian role in supporting these elections and the need to hold them as soon as possible.

The two sides emphasized the need to increase economic cooperation, especially in the oil and gas area, in light of the increasing global demands. They discussed boosting production, controlling prices, and marketing issues, according to the PM media office.

Dbeibah also took the opportunity to disclose details about an international conference on Libya that Algeria plans to host at the level of foreign ministers, reaffirming his support for Algeria’s efforts to hold the conference.