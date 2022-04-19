Speaker urges judiciary to hold accountable anyone violating Libyan HoR decisions that prohibit dealing with GNU

The Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh called on the Head of Supreme Judicial Council and Public Prosecutor to hold accountable anyone who violates the HoR decision that prohibits dealing with the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Saleh added, in a letter to judicial officials, Central Bank governor and Heads of Audit Bureau and Administrative Control Authority as well as the Anti-Corruption Authority’s legal representative, that any state institution and all other government institutions that violate the HoR decision to prohibit dealing with GNU must be held accountable by the law.

The HoR instructed earlier all state and government institutions to deal only with the government of Fathi Bashagha whom it appointed to replace Dbeibah as PM back in March.