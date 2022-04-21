Friday , 22 April 2022
Home / Normal / Bashagha: New national era has begun, in which Libyans are united

Bashagha: New national era has begun, in which Libyans are united

21/04/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

The Libyan Prime Minister, Fathi Bashagha, said Thursday at the cabinet first meeting held in Sebha, “a new era has begun today in which all Libyans unite for reform, reconstruction and fair distribution of wealth and services without discrimination.”

“We preferred that the first meeting of the government be held in Sebha, the capital of the South, which is experiencing marginalization,” Bashagha said. “This government is for all Libyans in all regions, and we have to feel the suffering of the people and be with them.”

He added, “Libya is not a booty to be seized by a particular person or a particular family that believes that it can buy the country with the money of the Libyans.”

Bashagha added, “We are determined to start our work as a national and legitimate Libyan government, and we will look after the interests of our country and people.”

Political Transition
Prime Minister
All

Check Also

UNSMIL calls for rapid resumption of 5+5 Joint Military Committee

The Officer-in-Charge of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Raisedon Zenenga and the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved