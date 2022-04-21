GNU is ready for elections, Dbeibah tells UN

The elections are a true actual goal for the Government of National Unity (GNU), said Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on Wednesday, confirming that they are working in close coordination with the electoral commission to prepare for the polls in the event of a constitutional basis was approved.

Dbeibah made the comment at a meeting in his office with several UN officials, including the Coordinator and Officer in Charge of the UN mission, Raisedon Zenenga, and the UN Special Adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams.

“Williams provided a detailed summary of the outcomes of the meeting held in Cairo with the Joint Committee consisting of members from the House of Representatives and the High Council of State,” a statement by the PM media office said.

The meeting was convened with the purpose of reaching a consensual constitutional framework to hold national elections as soon as possible.

Dbeibah also discussed several economic and security files related to cooperation between the GNU and the UN mission, besides the repercussions of the oil closure.

He highlighted his government’s measures in response to the oil shutdown and stressed the need for a legal move against such actions.