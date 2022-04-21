Friday , 22 April 2022
Home / Normal / Libyan Chief of Staff says won’t allow use of military institution to ignite war

Libyan Chief of Staff says won’t allow use of military institution to ignite war

21/04/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Libyan Chief of General Staff, Mohammed Al-Haddad, said the military institution is neutral to political polarization as well as the fait accompli situation, adding that he won’t allow plunging the institution and armed factions into power-seeking projects.

Al-Haddad, speaking at a cabinet meeting of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli on Tuesday, said the country is in a dangerous situation and the army is going to take a nonbiased side in this political strife. He added that those who took up arms for the change in Libya are now left helpless on streets due to war.

“We have seen some stability since the advent of the GNU. We need to maintain it until a real change is done through elections. The use of military and conflicts for power won’t be allowed this time.” Al-Haddad said.

He also thanked GNU Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah for the stability achieves by his government, referring to a negative roles by some countries that continue to encourage violence and conflict among Libyans.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyCore Security & Justice Providers
All

Check Also

UNSMIL calls for rapid resumption of 5+5 Joint Military Committee

The Officer-in-Charge of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Raisedon Zenenga and the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved