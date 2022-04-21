Libyan Parliament denounces suspension of LNA payments by Dbeibeh

Thursday , 21 April 2022
21/04/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

Libya’s House of Representatives denounced the decision of outgoing premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to suspend the salary payments for security forces based in the east and south of the country, including the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Internal Security Agency (ISA).

In a statement released to the press, the House National Security and Defense Committee urged the Attorney-General to “immediately take responsibility and open an investigation against outgoing prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh”.

The committee also called on the Attorney-General to question Minister of Finance Khaled Al-Mabrouk over the suspension of payment, which the committee claims “amounts to a war crime”.

