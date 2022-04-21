Williams urges Dbeibeh to make salary payments to “all Libyan counterparts”

Stephanie Williams, the U.N. Advisor on Libya, urged the country’s outgoing premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to guarantee the payment of salaries to “all Libyan counterparts, regardless of political or organizational affiliation”.

This was stated by Williams herself via Twitter following her Wednesday meeting with Dbeibeh, during which she briefed him on the outcomes of the consultations on elections’ constitutional framework, that were held in Cairo a week ago with the Joint Committee consisting of members from the House of Representatives and High Council of State.

Dbeibeh’s government withheld paychecks for soldiers of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which has been a point of contention between the government and the parliament.