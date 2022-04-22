Libyan army chief say there will be no war

Libya’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Muhammad al-Haddad said they will not allow another civil war in Libya amid the ongoing disagreement between the Government of National Unity (GNU) led by PM Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah and Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed as prime minister by the House of Representatives, as the U.N. continues efforts to hold talks with both sides.

Noting that the Libyan military refrains from joining political debates, al-Haddad said they do not want another war and will not allow it.

“I’m calling on all Libyans. We do not want the country to be dragged into another war. There will be no war,” al-Haddad said, adding that now is the time to rebuild the country together.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.

How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to [email protected] Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.