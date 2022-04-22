UNSMIL calls for rapid resumption of 5+5 Joint Military Committee

Friday , 22 April 2022
22/04/2022

The Officer-in-Charge of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Raisedon Zenenga and the UN Special Adviser to Libya, Stephanie Williams, have met with the head of the Presidential Council, Mohammed Menfi, and his two deputies, Mussa Al-Koni and Abdullah Al-Lafi, to discuss the resumption of work of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee.Both sides reviewed ways to succeed the political process, preserve what the JMC has accomplished, and maintain stability in the country.

For their part, Zenenga and Williams reiterated the UNSMIL’s commitment to continuing efforts to find a solution to the current political crisis.

For his part, Menfi stressed the importance of continuing to work for the success of the political process to reach the elections, which all the Libyan people aspire to, praising the efforts of the UNSMIL in supporting the political track.

