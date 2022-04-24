Stephanie Williams urges Bashagha to insulate oil from politics

UN special adviser Stephanie Williams, has called for lifting the oil blockade, stressing the need to insulate Libya’s oil production from being weaponized for political purposes.

This came during her phone call with the parallel government’s Prime Minister, Fathi Bashagha, to discuss the outcomes of consultations held from 13-18 April in Cairo with the Joint Committee consisting of members from the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of States (HCS).

“We agreed that oil revenues, which serve as a lifeline for the Libyan people, must be managed in an entirely transparent and accountable fashion and be equitably distributed among all Libyans”, Williams tweeted.

“I also emphasized the need to maintain absolute calm on the ground in light of the increasing political polarization in the country”, she added.