Tebboune: Dbeibah’s government is the legitimate authority

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has made it clear that his country sees that the government that holds international legitimacy in Libya is the government headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, emphasizing that Algeria is with the “international legitimacy and nothing else.”

In an interview with the Algerian state-run TV on Saturday evening, President Tebboune disclosed that the Libyan side requested the organization of an international conference in Algeria to address the Libyan crisis.

He expressed readiness to host a conference on Libya ‘if there are encouraging signs’, but the matter is still under consideration, underscoring that his country does not want to organize a conference from which it will emerge as a failure.

“The Libyan issue cannot be resolved without the participation of the Libyan people.. representation today has become relative, and with the holding of legislative elections, Libya will return to the legitimacy of the elections and the right to change the governments comes from a body that derives its legitimacy from the people,” President Tebboune said.