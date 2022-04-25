CBL reunification committee holds new round of talks in Istanbul

The Governor of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), Saddek Elkaber, and his deputy, Ali Al-Hibri, held a meeting on Sunday for the steering committee concerned with reunifying the bank to follow up on the team’s work and discuss the next phase of the project.

The meeting came following conclusion between the joint teams of the two parties during the period from 21-23 April 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey.

The committee is meeting for the third time after a session in February and another on April 1, in the presence of the Project Management Office, consisting of project managers and experts from the leading professional services company Deloitte.

On January 20, the CBL declared the launching of the bank unification process, in implementation of the economic track approved by the international conference on Libya held in Berlin in January 2020.