Ocean Viking rescues 94 migrants off Libya coast

94 migrants were rescued on Monday by Ocean Viking, a rescue-ship, off the coast of Libya, reported SOS Méditerranée, a European maritime-humanitarian organization.

SOS Méditerranée, which operates Ocean Viking, said the rescuers spotted the migrants aboard an overcrowded rubber boat in distress. The survivors included 2 women, 47 unaccompanied minors and a one-year-old baby.

“During the operation, a Libyan patrol vessel approached again closely the scene, causing anxiety among the shipwrecked people,” said SOS Méditerranée.

#OceanViking performed another critical rescue of 94 people from an overcrowded rubber boat in distress in the intl. waters off Libya.

During the operation, a Libyan patrol vessel approached again closely the scene, causing anxiety among the shipwrecked people. pic.twitter.com/lRXTzXqN76

— SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) April 25, 2022

