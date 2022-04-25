Ocean Viking rescues 94 migrants off Libya coast

94 migrants were rescued on Monday by Ocean Viking, a rescue-ship, off the coast of Libya, reported SOS Méditerranée, a European maritime-humanitarian organization.

SOS Méditerranée, which operates Ocean Viking, said the rescuers spotted the migrants aboard an overcrowded rubber boat in distress. The survivors included 2 women, 47 unaccompanied minors and a one-year-old baby.

“During the operation, a Libyan patrol vessel approached again closely the scene, causing anxiety among the shipwrecked people,” said SOS Méditerranée.