LNA forces repel armed group attack in the south

The Libyan National Army (LNA) repelled an attack by an armed group, which tried to enter Sabha via Ghadduwah area last night.

“A group aboard a Mitsubishi car tried to enter Ghadduwah towards Sabha, but escaped using a citizen’s car after our armed forces intercepted them, injuring two people,” an LNA unit explained.

The clash lasted for about an hour, resulting in the injury of two people, after which the same group fled to the south of Murzuq.

Mobile phones and explosives on one of group’s vehicles were confiscated, according to LNA which assured that the situation has returned to calmness.

LNA said that initial reports indicate that the terrorist group ISIS is behind the attack.

