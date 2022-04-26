Security Council to discuss renewing UNSMIL mandate next Thursday

The UN Security Council is considering renewing the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in a session to be held next Thursday at its headquarters in New York.

The Council will hear the briefing of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, regarding the Libyan file, according to the Council’s work program published on the UN website.

On April 20, the Security Council held a closed meeting to discuss the Libyan file, which showed the continuing division among its members, especially over the appointment of a new envoy for Libya, according to Agence France-Presse.