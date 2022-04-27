Ton of mines, war remnants destroyed in Misrata

Thursday , 28 April 2022
27/04/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The Explosives Department of the Criminal Investigation Agency of the Central Region has destroyed a ton of mines and war remnants in the city of Misrata.

This took place in Al-Karareem area in the city of Misrata due to the availability of safety conditions to complete the process of disposing of this quantity in a 100% safe manner, according to the Interior Ministry.

The ministry indicated that this huge amount was collected during the surveys carried out by the specialists in the agency in the past few days at the headquarters of the Air College and the Libyan Iron and Steel Company, Misrata.

