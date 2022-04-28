12 migrants feared dead, 94 rescued off Libya

A humanitarian organisation: a non-governmental organisation called “Save the Med”, confirmed the disappearance of 12 illegal immigrants off the Libyan coast.

The NGO added that the missing people were on board a crowded dinghy that was rescued by the Ocean Viking ship, according to a statement by the Italian news agency “Aki”.

The French-German organisation confirmed that the ship rescued 94 migrants, including two women, 47 unaccompanied minors and a one-year-old child.

It said that an accident occurred that led to the fall of 15 migrants in the water, while only three of them managed to board the ship and the rest may have drowned.

The crew of the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking said that during the rescue operation, a Libyan patrol boat approached them again, “causing concern among the survivors,” and it added that “There are now 164 migrants on board our ship.”