GNU: Dismissal of Al-Haddad is baseless

The spokesman for the Government of National Unity (GNU), Mohammed Hammouda, denied Wednesday the news circulating online regarding the dismissal of the Chief of General Staff, Mohammed Al-Haddad, from his post.

“We have followed the publications circulating on some social media sites regarding a decision by the Minister of Defence to exempt Lieutenant-General Muhammad Ali Al-Haddad from his duties as Chief of the General Staff, and accordingly, we confirm that this news is incorrect and the decision circulated.. is forged,” Hammouda wrote on his Facebook account.

Several media and online outlets have claimed that Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who also is acting as Minister of Defence, has exempted Al-Haddad from his duties.