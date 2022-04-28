Menfi reiterates support for the army

The Presidential Council (PC) Head, Muhammad Menfi, has affirmed his support for the General Staff to establish stability in all regions of Libya.

Menfi received the Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Al-Haddad, on Wednesday, who provided him with a briefing on the military situation and organizational aspects of the work of the regions and military units.

A statement by the PC head media office said the meeting reviewed efforts to unify the military institution, besides the development of military units and coordination between them.

On Monday, Al-Haddad discussed with representatives of the Joint Military Committee (5+5) from the western region the problems encountered by the military institution and called on the respective military bodies to develop an action plan for the next phase.