LOFIM Report: Media Violations in Libya, May 2021 – May 2022

The Libyan Organisation for Independent Media (LOFIM) published a report entitled ‘Media Freedom Violations in Libya from May 2021 to May 2022‘ on 5 May 2022.

The report describes and categorises fourteen violations against journalists as monitored by the organisation during the given time period. These include: kidnapping, arrests and interrogations, imprisonment, disappearances, and arbitrary decisions and actions by political bodies restricting media freedom. LOFIM found ten violations were attacks on journalists, four were arbitrary decisions and procedures, and 10% of the violations were against female journalists.

They reported 40% of these violations in Sirte City, 20% each in Tripoli and Benghazi, and 10% each in Surman and Ajdabiya. LOFIM investigated these violations through various interviews with activists, journalists, victims and their social circles, and other media outlet workers, as well as through monitoring government actions in Libya.

The report recommends Libyan authorities and the international community to take action to protect media freedoms in Libya through measures including: passing laws to repeal legislations that punishes peaceful expression criminally, international involvement in holding perpetrators of violence against journalists accountable, and having Libyan authorities adopt the UN’s ‘Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity’.