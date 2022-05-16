Dbeibah orders air force to strike unauthorized military movements in Tripoli

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity and Minister of Defense, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, has issued an order for the Operations Room of the Drone Operations Command of the Air Force to be on alert and to follow up any military movements within the vicinity of the Greater Tripoli City.

Dbeibah authorized in his order to deal directly with any suspicious movements that would destabilize and prove that with pictures.

The drones alert will continue for a whole week, starting from Monday, provided that the Air Staff transmits a daily report to the Ministry explaining the progress of its work.

This came hours after the Janzour clashes stopped, which resulted in the injury of twenty people, including two civilians.