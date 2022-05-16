Libya holds military talks with Italy, France

The Director of the Office of the Minister of Defense, Brigadier General Jibril Al-Shtiwi, held an expanded meeting on Sunday with an Italian delegation headed by the Deputy Director of the Office of International Cooperation and External Communication at the Italian Ministry of Defense, to discuss military cooperation to ensure mutual respect between the two countries.

Last Wednesday, Al-Shtiwi held a meeting with the Director of the International Cooperation Office and the French Military Attaché in Libya, to discuss cooperation in the military field, combating terrorism and illegal immigration, according to the Defense Ministry.