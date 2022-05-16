Wednesday , 18 May 2022
Home / Normal / Libya holds military talks with Italy, France

Libya holds military talks with Italy, France

16/05/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The Director of the Office of the Minister of Defense, Brigadier General Jibril Al-Shtiwi, held an expanded meeting on Sunday with an Italian delegation headed by the Deputy Director of the Office of International Cooperation and External Communication at the Italian Ministry of Defense, to discuss military cooperation to ensure mutual respect between the two countries.

Last Wednesday, Al-Shtiwi held a meeting with the Director of the International Cooperation Office and the French Military Attaché in Libya, to discuss cooperation in the military field, combating terrorism and illegal immigration, according to the Defense Ministry.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Forces
ArmyStates
All

Check Also

HoR and HSC finding consensus on parts of draft constitution at Cairo talks: Williams

Special Advisor to the UN Secretary General (SASG) on Libya, Stephanie Williams said she was …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved