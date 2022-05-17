Dbeibah confirms the continuation of his government’s work as a sole guarantor for Libyans to hold elections

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said on Tuesday that a group, which committed a political suicide, tried to stir up sedition by infiltrating Tripoli at night, backed by a satanic party that receives funding from abroad, in an implicit reference to warlord Haftar.

Addressing the nation regarding today’s incidents in Tripoli, he accused this group of obstructing the work of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) by claiming that there is no election law.

“I agreed to open a safe corridor for the infiltrators to flee from Tripoli as a way of halting the bloodshed”, Dbeibah indicated, confirming the continuation of his government’s work as a sole guarantor for the Libyans to hold the elections.

“We assure diplomatic missions, representatives of countries and embassies that the security situation is stable in the capital, Tripoli”, Dbeibah added, confirming that the government will do its duty to secure them and maintain the security of their headquarters.

He also thanked the leaders of the security and military forces that dealt with the events in Tripoli firmly to maintain security and prevent chaos.