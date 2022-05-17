Dbeibeh fires his military intelligence chief

Wednesday , 18 May 2022
17/05/2022

Libya’s outgoing prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh fired on Tuesday his government’s military intelligence chief Osama Al-Juwaili, a government document obtained by The Libya Update shows.

Al-Juwaili’s deputy will serve as acting head of military intelligence until a successor is named by Dbeibeh, reads the document.

This notably comes in the aftermath of clashes between pro-Dbeibeh forces and others loyal to Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha, which appears to have managed to enter the capital in early Tuesday morning.

