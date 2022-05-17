Tuesday , 17 May 2022
Home / Normal / HoR and HSC finding consensus on parts of draft constitution at Cairo talks: Williams

HoR and HSC finding consensus on parts of draft constitution at Cairo talks: Williams

17/05/2022 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

Special Advisor to the UN Secretary General (SASG) on Libya, Stephanie Williams said she was pleased by the encouraging progress made over the past two days between members of the Joint House of Representatives (HoR) and High State Council (HSC) Committee at their second round of talks in Cairo.

She said these have thus far included finding consensus on significant parts of the draft constitution including sections relating to the legislature and judiciary.

Williams said she looked forward to seeing further progress made in the consultations, due to take place through 20 May and with the aim of generating a consensual constitutional framework to take Libya to national inclusive elections as soon as possible.

LegislationPolitical Transition
High State CouncilHouse of RepresentativesUnited Nations
All

Check Also

Eastern parliament-appointed Fathi Bashagha withdraws from Tripoli after entrance led to clashes between rival militias

Fathi Bashagha, the eastern parliament-appointed prime minister, has left Libya’s capital hours after his attempt …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved