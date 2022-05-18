Thursday , 19 May 2022
Home / Normal / Foreign Ministry says Bashagha’s move is a crime punishable by law

Foreign Ministry says Bashagha’s move is a crime punishable by law

18/05/2022 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the attempt to overthrow the Government of National Unity by force, saying the events on Tuesday were an explicit threat to the national security and stability of the country and clearly indicates the other party’s rejection of dialogue and political solutions.

A statement by the ministry on Tuesday said, “Such illegal attempts that threaten the security and stability of civilians are a flagrant violation of the integrity and unity of Libyan territory.”

It considered Bashagha’s move a crime punishable by international humanitarian law and rejected by international norms and conventions.

The safety and security of Libyan lives and state institutions is a red line regardless of the reasons, says the ministry.

It called on the international community, which it said ‘has always played a positive role’ in maintaining Libya’s stability and its constant support for the language of dialogue and renunciation of violence, to stand united against such ‘dangerous’ behaviors.

Political TransitionSecurity Situation
Ministry of Foreign AffairsPrime Minister
AllTripoli

Check Also

Libya and Total Energies sign preliminary agreement to establish 500 MW solar power project

Libya signed a preliminary agreement with France’s Total Energies to establish a solar power plant …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved