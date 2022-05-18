Verdict in Abu Salim prison trial postponed to June 15

The Tripoli Court of Appeal has decided to postpone the ruling session in the Abu Salim prison massacre case until June 15, according to the Association for the Martyrs of the Abu Salim Massacre.

Last week, the court set Wednesday, May 18, as the date to pronounce the verdict against the defendants, before returning to adjourn the verdict for another month without disclosing reasons.

In May 2021, the Second Criminal Circuit of the Supreme Court had dropped all charges against the defendants in the case of Abu Salim prison massacre after the end of the duration of litigation (10 years since the date of crime). This led to anger among the families of victims which led to reopening the case by the Supreme Court at a different Appeals Court circuit in Tripoli.