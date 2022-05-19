Bashagha: We will continue our work and lead Libya towards reform

The Libyan Prime Minister, Fathi Bashagha, confirmed the continuation of his government’s work based on his mandate by the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR).

“We will continue our work and lead Libya in the next stage towards reform,” he said.

In an interview with Al-Massar TV, Bashagha confirmed that the government will start taking practical steps, creating conditions and providing services from Sirte to all Libyans without exception.

The Prime Minister said that the government will start its work as of next week from Sirte and will communicate with all Libyan cities and regions.

“I was assigned by the Parliament, and my government characterized by consensus and nationalism,” he said.

Bashagha stated that his government included everyone, and its fault was that it did not consult with any foreign party.

“No one can force me to resign except by legal means through the Parliament that assigned me,” he pointed out.