Libyan Coast Guard intercepts 84 migrants off Zawiya coast
23/05/2022
The Libya Update
Press Articles
2022-05-23
A total of 84 migrants of different nationalities have been intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard off the coast of the city of Zawiya on Sunday, according to a statement by the coastal authorities.
According to the authorities six women and three children were among the migrants intercepted in the operation.
The migrants were disembarked at the port of the oil refinery in the Libyan city and were transferred to the relevant authorities.
